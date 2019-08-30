‘It was directly linked to vaping,’ says a ​woman who was hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Department of Health is dealing with more than 20 cases that may be related to vaping. One of those victims is Maddie Nelson.

“I don’t remember this but my mom told me that when I got here I was actually begging to be put in the medically induced coma and I just said I can’t do it anymore. That made me very sad to hear because I would never say that if I was like in my own head you know,” she tells ABC4 News.

The Nephi native says she vaped for three years then one day she got a 103-degree temperature.

“I was not myself at all and I had no appetite before this,” she says.

Nelson says her lungs filled up with fluid so much that doctors think may be related to vaping. They prescribed a medically induced coma that lasted for days.

“My muscles were so atrophied I had to learn to walk all over again, and I couldn’t eat while I was in the hospital. I lost 30 pounds while I was here,” she adds.

Since the experience, Nelson says most of her friends quit vaping as well.

“I thought that it couldn’t happen to me as well. I’d seen things of people getting sick before but I would just scroll past it thinking this couldn’t happen to me but it totally can, and it is not a fun thing to go through,” Nelson says. “I was very scared. It is very scary not knowing what is going on inside your body and it is even more scary when the doctors can’t figure out what is wrong with you.”

Now she is warning others against vaping for any reason.

“The doctors told me that it was directly linked to vaping so I know that is what it was from,” she says.

The CDC is looking into nearly 200 cases and doctors say at least one person has died from vaping.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: