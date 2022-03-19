SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah based generic drug company is curbing the high costs of insulin, the new initiative led by Civica RX out of Lehi. Their hope is to drop the price by up to 80% for over 50,000 Utahns who depend on the medicine to control their diabetes and ultimately save their lives.

The high costs of insulin are taking a toll for people and families who suffer from Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics like Stephanie Arceneaux, a mom, and Utah Chapter leader for Utah’s Insulin 4 All. “I calculated it once and found it was 40% of our income” says Arceneaux.

Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare say, “Diabetes is arguably America’s most expensive Chronic condition.” Millions of people are putting their lives at risk because they simply can’t afford their insulin.

Civica RX says they are passionate about getting people who suffer with diabetes the insulin they need with or without an insurance premium. Once approved by the FDA, they plan to manufacture three types of insulin at a retail price of $30 or less per vial and $55 or less for five insulin pens.

The three insulins will correspond to Lantus, Humalog and NovoLog. These make up 80% of insulin prescriptions in the country. For Stephanie Arceneaux and ​family, the news is welcoming but has lingering questions.

“Have they already developed the biosimilar insulins, have they developed patents, are the pharmaceutical companies going to come against them?” asks Arceneaux.

Civica RX says they are collaborating with partners that represent nearly every corner of the diabetes ecosystem including Intermountain Healthcare. At this point, Civica RX says they are waiting for FDA approval but hope to be able to offer this lower cost option by 2024.

Dan Lilijenquist, Board Chair for Civica RX and Intermountain Healthcare, says, “We’re going through the clinical trial process, which is an abbreviated process, one that requires to have the facility up and running. Our timing is really good.”

Until that happens, Stephanie Arceneaux tells ABC4 that she’s grateful to the diabetes community for insulin for all, for support and in some cases donations of supplies for people who can’t get them, “They’re not getting their insulin at all and have to rely on the diabetes community.”

The issue also making waves on our ​nation’s Capitol Hill, as President Joe Biden called for lower insulin costs during his State of the Union address. Arceneaux says her main message for top political and healthcare leaders, “We really would like prices to be changed at the stores – that’s going to help everyone in the country, not just people with insurance.”

Civica RX says they are really trying to break the stigma surrounding unaffordable care for type 1 and type 2 diabetics. Families who may have multiple members who suffer with diabetes they say will be able to save thousands each year with this plan.