‘It still affects her’: Allegations made against another Mountain View High coach after girls’ volleyball incident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Parents of a Timpview High School girls’ volleyball player allege intimidation and harassment by a Mountain View High School coach during a match last October.

Those allegations come amid a federal investigation into Mountain View High School for “racial harassment,” “retaliation,” and a “denial of benefits.” That separate investigation, being conducted by The United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, stems from complaints by parents of students on the Mountain View High School football team.

The October 26 incident, though, involved volleyball — a match between Timpview and Mountain View.

“It eventually got to the point where she had to eventually stop the game. Specifically point out to the coach that what he was doing was wrong. And she left in tears, and one of our Timpview coaches had to help her off the court,” said mother Nimo Leauanae.

“The mental aspect of it was huge for her. And it still affects her to this day. So I think it’s important for the school and the school district to realize that it wasn’t just about gamesmanship — which is what they had said — but it’s about so much more, it’s about the mental well being of a teenage girl,” added Leauanae.

The parents formally requested internal documents about the investigation into the Mountain View High School coach, but their request was denied by the Alpine School District.

In January, Mountain View High School’s principal sent an email to the girl’s mother, which reads in part: “I am personally sorry that she is still struggling with this. I am sorry that she has to experience this hardship at such a young age.”

Principle Mike Ericksen continued: “I assure you that we have exhaustively investigated the incident,” and later wrote, “appropriate administrative action was applied.”

But the girl’s mother still didn’t have answers about the investigation or details about that “appropriate administrative action.”

On Thursday, her appeal came before the State Records Committee, which ruled that the internal investigation into the matter should be handed over to the family.

A spokesperson for the Alpine School District sent ABC4 this email: