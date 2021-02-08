‘It never ends’: Emery County Sheriff’s Office warns of gift card scam

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Emery County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new scam.

According to a post on the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the scam involves receiving a phone call in which the scammer tells you that you have won a car and million dollars.

The scammer then says that in order to claim the car and million dollars, you have to purchase a $250.00 gift card. Once you buy the gift card the scammer claims they will call the person back and provide details on what to do with the gift card and claim your prize.