It might legal to light fireworks in Utah now, but authorities want you to use caution, follow restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— As of Thursday, fireworks are now legal to shoot off but there are still some restrictions.

Fourth of July weekend isn’t always a celebration for David Schoeneck, a resident in Salt Lake County. Back in 2017, he almost lost his Cottonwood Heights home in a grass fire caused by fireworks.

“I celebrate our country’s birthday and I love our country, I don’t celebrate areal fireworks in a desert climate,” Schoeneck said. “We came within 30 seconds the fireman said from it hitting our gas line blowing up our home and taking our two streets.”

Because of so many professional firework events for this Fourth of July holiday due to COVID-19, means more people will be doing their own displays.

“We encourage everyone to have safety glasses on and then set your spectators back a bit and pull back 200 feet from any dry fuels,” Matthew McFarland with Unified Fire said.

Most cities have restricted areas for fireworks. The permitted areas allow fireworks until the 5th between the hours of 11 am to 11 pm with the exception of the 4th when you can light them until midnight.

Back in 2018 lawmakers reduced the number of days folks are allowed fo set off fireworks from 12 to eight in the hopes of keeping people safe.

Those found breaking the rules could be fined upwards of $1,000.

Regardless of the law, Schoeneck asked others to not shoot them off but to celebrate our country in other ways, social distance, and just enjoy each other.