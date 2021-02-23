Is your car seat properly installed? Primary children’s hospital offers free car seat checks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Installing a car seat can sometimes feel like putting together an impossible puzzle. The whole process can be confusing and complicated for any parent.

However, it is important to install car seats properly for the safety of the little ones.

Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital provides a variety of resources to help parents and families understand and ensure that their car seats are installed properly.

The hospital provides free car seat checks from Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This year the hospital says they now have virtual checks for those who need it.

To make an on-site or virtual appointment with a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, parents may call 801-662-6583.

The safety technician will check your car seat for proper fit and installation and can answer your questions about safe travel for children. Those who choose a virtual check will receive an invitation and instructions on how to join the online visit prior to the appointment.