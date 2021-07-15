Is Xfinity internet down for you in Utah?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR COMCAST – The Xfinity Mobile logo as seen from the Xfinity Store in Willow Grove, Pa. on Sept. 25, 2020. The company announced Oct. 13 that Xfinity Mobile is expanding its 5G coverage nationwide, offering the latest generation of wireless connectivity across the U.S. Starting October 14, Xfinity Mobile’s nationwide 5G network will be available on all Xfinity Mobile data options and can be accessed by all 5G-enabled devices in the Xfinity Mobile portfolio. (Jeff Fusco/Comcast via AP Images)

(ABC4) – Having problems with Xfinity internet this morning? You aren’t alone.

Downdetector and Fing are both reporting users are seeing problems with Xfinity, part of Comcast, Thursday morning.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

Moderate reports are coming from Magna, Orem, Draper, Pleasant Grove, and Ogden.

According to Fing, almost 14% of subscribers are affected, with 4.7% in Utah.

Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports shortly after midnight, then another jump around 8 a.m. MT. Outages are also being reported in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, New York City, and other metropolitan areas.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files