Is Xfinity internet down for you in Utah?

(ABC4) – Having problems with Xfinity internet this morning? You aren’t alone.

Downdetector and Fing are both reporting users are seeing problems with Xfinity, part of Comcast, Thursday morning.

Moderate reports are coming from Magna, Orem, Draper, Pleasant Grove, and Ogden.

According to Fing, almost 14% of subscribers are affected, with 4.7% in Utah.

Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports shortly after midnight, then another jump around 8 a.m. MT. Outages are also being reported in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, New York City, and other metropolitan areas.

