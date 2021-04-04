Is there crime in your neighborhood? Here’s how to stay in the loop

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to check out local crimes, Friday.

On April 2, the Weber County Sheriff’s office asks, “Want to see what’s going on in your neighborhood?”

According to the office, there is a website available that helps community members know of all the crimes that have been reported to the Weber County office.

The website, Community Crime Map, compiles crime data and other information from law enforcement agencies to make it easier for the public to stay informed about crime.

“Data in Community Crime Map is provided directly from each law enforcement agency. Because Community Crime Map is just the public side of a much more robust crime data sharing and analysis system for law enforcement, we take every step to ensure that the data is of the highest quality and accuracy,” shares the website. “To uphold these quality standards, LexisNexis works with each agency to set up an automated feed of the data from their crime database into the database. Receiving the data directly from each law enforcement agency ensures that the data is always up to date, accurate, and complete.”

According to officials, you are capable of witnessing the source of the crime data for any incident by clicking on the incident on the map.

Community Crime Map’s main objective is to reduce crime and improve public safety. The website connects with local law enforcement and aims to provide the public with deeper insights into their community.

“Crime mapping helps the public get a better idea of the crime activity in their area so they can make more informed decisions about how to stay safe,” they add.

According to the website, Community Crime Map goes beyond crime mapping by also automatically alerting the public about recent crime activity and by improving communication between the public and law enforcement through anonymous tips.

“Community Crime Map empowers the public to make better decisions about crime by putting the same technology used by law enforcement to analyze and interpret crime activity into the hands of the public,” they conclude.

Don’t see crime data in your city? Contact the Public Information Officer in your city to request that they start sharing crime information with you through Community Crime Map.