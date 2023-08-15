SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC) – Are you the next American Idol? Salt Lake singers will have the chance to take their shot on August 21.

Utah has had its fair share of hopefuls that have made it into the top tiers of the show including David Archuleta back in 2008 who finished second.

Residents of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, and Wyoming can all line up at the virtual doors of the American Idol Audition Hall for a chance to get face-to-face – well face to screen – time with American Idol Producers on August 21.

The show is holding virtual auditions all across the United States during the Idol Across America campaign.

Utahns can sign up for a coveted spot on the American Idol Audition Page. To participate you must meet all the eligibility requirements.

Contestants must be between the ages of 15-29.

You Must be a legal resident of the United States.

You can not have competed in any previous season of American Idol.

You must not be signed to a recording contract or management contract that would prevent you from being on American Idol.

You can’t currently hold or run for a public office for at least a year after the show airs.

There are plenty of guidelines so read the fine print carefully and get your spot and start warming up those pipes. Good luck Utah.