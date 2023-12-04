SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Contrary to some controversial belief, Utah’s capital city may be one of the most fun cities in the nation, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The study, which compared more than 180 cities across the United States, sought to find the cities with the most variety of fun yet cost-effective activities. Salt Lake City broke into the Top 25, ranking No. 23, overall. West Valley City was also listed, ranking No. 170.

Cities were ranked based on 65 metrics in three categories: Entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs.

Salt Lake City scored decently in entertainment and recreation and nightlife and parties at 21 and 26, respectively. Utah’s capital fell slightly below average in cost, however, ranking No. 110 nationwide. West Valley City is considered to be a “boring city” when compared to Salt Lake. WalletHub scored West Valley 172 for entertainment and recreation, 161 for nightlife and parties, and 139 for cost.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The study may provide a bit of vindication for Salt Lake City’s leadership who defended the city after NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal bashed Salt Lake during the NBA All-Star game in February.

During their commentary for the game, the former NBA stars called Salt Lake City a “boring-a**” city. Shaq implied he never left his hotel saying, “I’ve never ate so much room service in my life.”

Barkley did defend Utah’s capital by calling it a “great city,” but doubled down on his assessment by adding, “but there ain’t nothing to do here.”

Utah State Senator Nate Blouin (D-District 13) and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall were quick to come to the city’s defense saying the two NBA stars just needed a local guide to show them around the city.

“Come back any time and I’d be happy to take you to any of the world-famous restaurants, bars and outdoor spaces you may have missed while you were here,” Mendenhall posted on X (formerly Twitter), in February.

“We’re far from perfect and I’m not shy to call that out,” Blouin said after the All-Star game. “But it’s OK to have a bit of pride in where you live sometimes. It’s healthy, in fact.”

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said all cities have a variety of activities but finding a city that matches your unique brand of fun is important.

“Some shine more than others when it comes to things like parks and beaches, live music and comedy, sports culture or fine dining,” said Happe. “Picking a city to spend a weekend in is easy, but moving to a city where you’ll have fun on a regular basis requires more research.”

So while Salt Lake City might not be Charles Barkley’s or Shaquille O’Neal’s cup of tea, it may be ideal for the over 200,000 people that live within the city’s borders.