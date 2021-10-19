Is Salt Lake City a good place to retire? Latest report explains

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When it finally comes time for you to retire, you may want to consider relocating. While some set their sights on warm places like Florida and Arizona, you may want to call the Beehive State home. But is it a good place to retire?

In its latest report, U.S. News analyzed the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country to assess how well they meet the needs of retiring Americans. Criteria included happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates, and health care quality.

Florida overwhelmingly claimed the majority of the top 10, landing in all but two spots.

Sarasota, Fla. Naples, Fla. Daytona Beach, Fla. Melbourne, Fla. Lancaster, Penn. Tampa, Fla. Fort Myers, Fla. Port St. Lucie, Fla. Ann Arbor, Mich. Pensacola, Fla.

But what about Utah?

Salt Lake City – the only Utah city on the list – landed in the bottom half of the list, ranking 124th. The report gave the city an overall ranking of 6.2 on a scale of 1 to 10. U.S. News gave Salt Lake City’s housing affordability a score of 6.1 and health care a 5. Salt Lake City ranked between Kansas City and St. Louis.

This summer, Salt Lake City was also the only Utah city to make U.S. News’ list of best places to live in the country. In these rankings, Salt Lake City snagged the 23rd spot.

