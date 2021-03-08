‘Is it because I’m a Black woman?’: An Ogden woman questions alleged TSA strip down at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (ABC4 News)- An Ogden woman says she was degraded and humiliated by a Transportation Security Administration agent while departing Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Feb. 28.

She explains to ABC4 what she says she experienced while going through the security checkpoint for Delta Airlines.

“I was in yoga pants and a jogger zip-up jacket and nothing but a sports bra underneath,” says Aundrea DeMille. “I get ready to go through the scanner where we stand to put our hands up, and there is a middle-aged white gentleman on the other end and he says are you wearing something underneath that? And, I said ‘what?’ And he goes ‘are you wearing something underneath that?’ So, I zip halfway so he could see I’m in nothing but a sports bra, and he says you have to take that off.”

DeMille explains what she says happened next. “I’m standing there in nothing, but tights like half-naked. I put my hands up and follow suit, and I look around and no one else is stripping down. At this point, I’m shaking I can’t even look him in the eye.”

ABC4 reached out to Sky Harbor’s TSA on Thursday, March 4 to ask for video of the alleged incident.

On Monday, March 8, we were told: “If you are looking to acquire CCTV of this alleged incident, you will need to request it from Phoenix Sky Harbor directly through the City of Phoenix public records request process.”

ABC4 made that official request Monday afternoon.

When it comes to how she says she was treated, DeMille has some specific questions she wants answered.

“I can’t figure out is it because I’m Black? Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I’m a Black woman?”

DeMille says she is exploring taking legal action.

On Monday evening, TSA contacted ABC4 by phone to say they “hoped to provide more information about this alleged incident,” indicating it would possibly be on Tuesday.