Is a mask-wearing mandate a violation of your constitutional rights?

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – It’s been two days since Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson requested a mask wearing mandate from Governor Gary Herbert.

The mandate was approved Thursday evening, but is it a violation of a person’s constitutional rights?

On Thursday, ABC4 spoke to constitutional lawyer Alexander Dushku of Kirton McConkie in Salt Lake City.

By phone, he said, “State government has broad power in times of emergency. That’s the nature of this public health crisis. It’s an extraordinary time. Being required to wear a mask isn’t a violation of a person’s civil or constitutional rights as long as everyone has to do the same.”

For those who don’t want to wear a mask, Dushku says it isn’t a person’s right to infect other people.

When it comes to complying with a mandatory mask order in Salt Lake County, some residents are weighing in.

“I think that it’s a good idea personally as a protection for yourself and other people,” said Casey Overfield.

“I’m really not opposed to it in all honesty,” said Candice Rigtrup.

Utah’s total number of COVD-19 cases is approaching 20,000.

“I think that in the long run I understand the science and the reasoning behind it,” said Overfield.

“Sometimes I try to take a more comical approach to it,” said Rigtrup. “There are many things that we do that are considered to be societal norms. We wear shoes and women wear bras and they’re not every comfortable either most of the times.”

ABC4 did speak to some people who didn’t want to be forced to wear a mask, but they didn’t want to be interviewed on-camera.