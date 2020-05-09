IRunWithMaud: Utahns lace up in honor of slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – More than 50 people of all races showed up at Sugar House Park for #IRunWithMaud. Many wearing a white shirt, just like the one Ahmaud Arbery was wearing the day he was killed.
“Today is the birthday of a man that was murdered, and we want to celebrate him,” said Sarah Vaughn with Melanin Squad.
In February, police said Arbery was in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia. His family said he was out for a jog when he was approached by two men who were armed with guns. Police identified them as Gregory and Travis McMichael.
“They thought he was someone else and thought that they were doing justice at the end of the day. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the opportunity to defend himself to say that he was innocent. You know he was just takeing a jog in the neighborhood,” said South Salt Lake City Councilmember Natalie Pinkney.
The McMichaels told police they believed Arbery was involved in a string of burglaries and wanted to make a citizen’s arrest.
Arbrey was shot and killed two miles from his home. Runners said this was a way for them to help celebrate his birthday on Friday.
“I wanted to bring our Utah community even though it didn’t happen here, it can happen to any of us,” said Vaughn.
Abrey would have 26 years old.
As his death is investigated and his story is told, minorities in Utah say there is a heightened fear that something like this can happen in our state.
“We are really here in solidarity showing support that there is community and that maybe we can have a little less fear coming out of our homes,” said Pinkney.
