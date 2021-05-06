SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

Iron County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen on Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is asking the public for help in locating a missing man last seen on May 2.

Tony Parra, 29, was last seen near Pachea Trail around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and is believed to be on foot.

Parra is described as a white/Hispanic man, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a dark and freckled complexion, with an average build.

Courtesy: Iron County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact ICSO dispatch at 435-867-7550.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah