Iron County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen on Sunday

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is asking the public for help in locating a missing man last seen on May 2.

Tony Parra, 29, was last seen near Pachea Trail around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and is believed to be on foot.

Parra is described as a white/Hispanic man, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a dark and freckled complexion, with an average build.

Courtesy: Iron County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact ICSO dispatch at 435-867-7550.