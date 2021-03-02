Iron County Sheriff Ira Schoppmann passes away

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says it is with “great sadness” that they have to share with the public the passing of Sheriff Ira Schoppmann.

Officials say Sheriff Schoppmann served from 1966 to 1999. They added that he served with distinction and was always ready with a warm handshake or words of fatherly advice.

Sheriff Schoppman was described as, “one of the last true Western sheriffs,” “the stuff of movies,” He was said to know someone everywhere he went, according to a post on the ICSO Facebook page.

In 1994, Sheriff Schoppman was honored by the National Sheriff’s Association as the longest-serving active sheriff in the United States, according to officials.

“We offer our condolences to the Schoppmann family, along with our gratitude for his life of service to Iron County,” ICSO said in a news release.

Services will held be Saturday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North 300 West in Cedar City.

All flags at IRon COunty facilities will be flown at half-staff in honor of Schoppmann, according to officials.