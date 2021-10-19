Iron County election ballots delayed

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – If you live in Iron County you may have noticed you haven’t gotten a ballot yet.

This is because Carr Printing Co., based out of Bountiful, paused production after noticing what they believed to be an error.

“We had a town that was incorporated and then unincorporated, Cedar Highlands, and it’s still a precinct, we’re working on the reprecincting process,” says Jon Whittaker, the Iron County Clerk.

Cedar Highlands is now an unincorporated part of Iron County and Jon Whittaker was able to clarify that with the company this morning.

“Can mistakes be made? Sure. Do they happen? Sometimes. But usually, we’re able to catch them early on in the process, even silly mistakes like the wrong format or something can cause problems,” he says.

Not to worry, ballots are still on the way. Whittaker says the printing company assures they will be in the mail this Thursday.

“This was kind of a unique one, only because not very often are you dealing with a town, that stopped being a town and became incorporated,” he says.

Officials are allowed to mail ballots up to 21 days before an election, according to state code, and Iron County legally has 7 days before the election on November 2nd to mail ballots.

The deadline to fill out the absentee ballot online has to be done before October 26th and it’s the last day for a new registrant to register in person or online to receive a by-mail ballot.

Officials want to remind residents ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 1st.

