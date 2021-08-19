Iron County dealing with extensive flash flood damage

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Small ponds and streams that didn’t exist before are now forming all over Iron County. One subdivision called the Flying L Ranches near Cedar City is dealing with extensive damage after being hit by back-to-back flash floods.

“Just unbelievable, and it’s not just us it’s our neighbors, it’s our friends, it’s our family, it’s just so widespread in the city that no ones gone untouched,” says Sami Hunt.

Hunt says she’s one of the lucky ones, despite 3 floods hitting her home in just 24 hours.

“My entire acre is under at least 2-3 feet of mud and silt, at every corner and so I can’t even think about that, until we think about removing and cleaning up to even get to the point to start rebuilding,” she says.

Hunt says she’s grateful for the Southern Utah University Football team who helped save the inside of her home from damage, creating a sandbag barrier.

“There’s some sewer backage going up now because there’s so much water that it can’t hold anymore and so some homes are having to deal with that as well,” she says.

But she says she’s exhausted after storms swept through the middle of the night, now making her wonder how this will be taken care of.

“What we need now, is just aid, I mean nobody has flood insurance and nobody can afford to rebuild at this magnitude and so I think that’s the biggest thing our city needs, is some form of help to rebuild and some form of help to prevent this moving forward,” she says.

Iron County leaders are asking for extra hands to clear the area and cars to deliver sandbags to residents.

“The amount of people that showed up and it’s just, it makes us realize that we live in a great place and that’s really the most important thing, right mud, grass, rocks dirt, that can all be fixed and removed, but homes and people, that’s the most important thing,” says Hunt.