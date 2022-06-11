Iron County (ABC4) – Iron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible drowning of a 14-year-old boy at New Castle Reservoir.

According to Iron County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dave Mitchell, two brothers, a 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old were both in Kayaks, both were not wearing life jackets, and both were attempting to knock each other out of their Kayak. It was reported the 14-year-old didn’t know how to swim, and went under in about 10-12 feet of water. At the time 911 was notified, the 14-year-old male had been under the water for approximately 10 minutes.

Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies, Rescue 31 paramedics, State Dive Team members from Iron and Washington County, along with Lifeflight helicopter responded to the scene. A recovery operation is underway in search of the body at this time.

More information will be released when it becomes available.