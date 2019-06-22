Investigators suspect impaired driving after car crashes into Hyrum Dam

CACHE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old woman walked away with non-life-threatening injuries after her car crashed into the Hyrum Dam Friday.

Cache County Sherriff’s Office said the woman was traveling eastbound and failed to navigate the bend in the road around the dam. Her car left the roadway and crash into the west side of the dam.

The woman was able to get herself out of the car, and she was transported to Logan Regional Hospital.

“At this time, alcohol is suspected as a factor in this crash,” said Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen in a news release.

An investigation into the crash is underway, Jensen said.

