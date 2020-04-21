Investigators say Kentucky man found in car in Kane County died by suicide

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials located the body of a 31-year-old Kentucky man in a car at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to a press release from Kane County.

The vehicle was parked at Dry Fork Trail Head, a popular hiking area located off the Kane County portion of the Hole in the Rock Road.

The release stated that Kane County detectives and a medical investigator found that evidence revealed the man died by suicide. Officials have informed the man’s family of his death. He had been working in Eastern Utah.

The man’s body has been transported to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for further investigation.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

