Investigators now call fire at Cottonwoods Heights church arson

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority is asking the public’s help for information about an arson investigation related to a fire at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse Sunday.
Fire crews responded to the church building on 3680 E. Brighton Point Dr. in Cottonwood Heights just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported smoke and flames coming from the building.
UFA officials said it took firefighters almost an hour to extinguish the fire.
Anyone with information about the fire or the identity of the person or persons involved is advised to contact Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-840-4000 or Unified Fire Authority Investigations at 801-743-7100.
What others are reading: