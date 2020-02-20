Investigators release notarized letter left behind with man’s body found in Tooele freezer

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Investigators have narrowed down the timeline and released more information into the death of the man found dead inside a freezer in Tooele.

Back in November police responded to a home on Utah Avenue for a welfare check.

Inside the home police say they found Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, dead.

While searching for evidence into her death, police found her husband, Paul Edward Mathers’ body wrapped in plastic in the chest freezer, documents state.

In addition to his body, the search warrant revealed officers found a notarized letter that said Jeanne was not responsible for his death.

Wednesday that letter was released. It reads in part, “I want it known that Jeanne is in NO way responsible for my death. Although that will be what my drama queen mother will claim. “

The letter was notarized on December 2, 2008.

They believe he died between March 2nd and March 5th of 2009, meaning his body was in the freezer for nearly 11 years.

Mathers had end-stage bladder cancer, for which he had only weeks to months to live in early 2009, according to records.

His sister reportedly spoke with him on the phone on March 2, 2009 and visited him three days later, but was told by Jeanne that he had moved to California, police records state.

The medical examiner’s report stated Mathers died of “undetermined causes” and that his body had “highly lethal levels of several prescription narcotics.”

His manner of death was confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s Office, as “natural.”

Investigators also received a response to their subpoena from the Department of Veteran Affairs.

“The VA provided an amount of $177,325 which Mr. Mathers would have received up until when his body was discovered on 11/22/19,” a press release from the Tooele City Police Department stated.

