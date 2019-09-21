Investigators believe man accused of violent sexual assault hurt others

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A man accused of a violent sexual assault was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape forcible sexual abuse, and aggravated sexual assault.

According to a probable cause statement, Brandon Dunaj dragged the victim by her hair inside a house after she tried to escape twice. He then continued to assault her.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said additional victims have since come forward, which has resulted in additional allegations. 

“We believe there are other survivors who have a right to justice,” said Davis County Sheriff’s Lt. Jon West. “We’re asking those with additional information about Brandon Dunaj’s behavior to contact us so that we can work to give them the justice they deserve.” 

Anyone with information about Dunaj’s behavior and any potential victims are asked to call our non-emergency dispatch number 801-451-4150.

Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100

