Investigations underway after UHP trooper’s U-turn leads to collision

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a dash camera captured video of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper making a U-turn and causing a crash behind him.

According to UHP, a trooper was traveling on Trappers Loop Road near Mountain Green at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

A vehicle traveling in the opposite direction at 20 mph over the speed limit caught the trooper’s attention.

The trooper then “initiated his emergency equipment and made a U-turn on the vehicle,” UHP explains. The unidentified trooper “failed to observe traffic behind him.”

According to UHP, the driver of the truck behind the trooper was unable to avoid collision and crashed into the vehicle.

An internal investigation, as well as one by an outside agency, is now underway.

No other details were immediately available. ABC4 has reached out to UHP and the owner of the dash camera video. This story will be updated as information arises.