Investigation underway after man shot in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night.

Ogden police said just before 10 p.m. a man in his 20s was found in the area of 300 Jefferson Ave with one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the victim as taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

