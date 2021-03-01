Investigation underway after dog set on fire, released near I-80 in Magna

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating after a dog was set on fire and let loose near I-80 in Magna on Monday evening.

Officials tell ABC4 that the dog was set on fire and then left along North Frontage Road just after 6 p.m. on Monday. The incident started a field fire at 9400 West in Magna but was quickly put out once crews arrived.

According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the dog is a female, red tick heeler. Images of the dog and the burns she suffered can be found below:

Officials said the dog has second-degree burns to her face and burns to her fur. Animal Control Officers said the dog is wearing a brown leather collar, no tags, and does not have a microchip.

A witness to the crime described the suspect as a white male, with a shaved head, approximately 6-feet tall, and was wearing dickies. The witness said the suspect was also wearing a fluorescent green shirt with an orange stripe. Officials say the suspect was driving a green Toyota Tacoma with a partial plate of Q or K 42

A veterinarian is currently treating the dog for its injuries and the dog is expected to survive.

Authorities are working with individuals who say they witnessed the incident.

If you recognize this dog please you are asked to call 801-840-4000 or email animal@slco.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.