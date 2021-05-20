Investigation continues after officer shoots man who approached police with crowbar in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Investigators say a man is in custody and an officer remains on leave after an officer-involved critical incident in West Valley City early May.

In the early morning hours of May 10, officers were called to the area of 4700 W Huntington Street for a suspect breaking windows and trying to get into several homes.

West Valley City Police were able to locate the suspect and asked the man to drop his crowbar. In the chest camera video shared by police, the man can be heard declining the requests.

The video shows the man then began to approach officers, prompting one to deploys his taser, which was ineffective. After the man continued advancing, one officer fired his weapon multiple times, striking the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Denny James Clark, is currently facing charges for aggravated burglary and two counts of assault against a peace/military officer with weapon or force, among other offenses.

West Valley City Police Public Safety Media Director Roxeanne Vainuku says the unidentified officer involved remains on administrative leave, adhering to standard procedure.

After the protocol team finishes reviewing the case, Vainuku says the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office will review the investigation to determine if the officer’s actions violated any criminal laws. An internal review will also be conducted.