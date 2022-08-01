LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department has announced that they are now investigating the death of a 16-year-old.

Police said in a press release that an incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday near the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead that “resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.”

Police say that based on information obtained surrounding the death of the teen, they do not believe the public is in any danger.

The identity of the victim will not be released, police say.

If anyone has information related to this incident, contact the Lindon Police Department at 801-769-8600.

No other details have been released.