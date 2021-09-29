Intoxicated man crashes van after attempting to run brother over, police say

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was taken to the hospital after reportedly crashing into several cars in Beaver County Tuesday afternoon.

According to arresting documents, Juan Gaspar, 25, was spotted by a witness running from the scene of the crash on Milford Main Street. The witness said Gaspar “appeared hurt or drunk because he kept falling down.”

Gaspar was later taken into custody after a deputy spotted him running away from the crash scene. He was taken to Beaver Hospital by ambulance and questioned by Beaver County Police.

When questioned by police, Gaspar claimed his injuries from his face and arms were caused by the deputies that had initially responded and stated that he was a passenger in the crash, contrary to what an eyewitness told police. The deputies said they did not have physical contact with Gaspar until the medical staff had arrived, court documents show.

Gaspar’s brother stated that he had been drinking and had attempted to run him over with the van prior to the crash, arrest documents show.

Another witness reported seeing an individual matching Juan’s description chasing an individual matching Juan’s brother’s description on foot before the crash.

Gaspar was booked into the Beaver County Jail Tuesday evening.