Internet reacts to funny Utah traffic sign

(ABC4) – Internet users across the nation are reacting to Utah’s traffic sign, Friday.
On February 12, a Twitter user shares a snap of a UDOT traffic sign, which is now garnering a lot of attention across the internet.
The UDOT sign reads; “No Valentine? Your seat belt will hold you.”
Now, internet communities are reacting and share their thoughts.
In partnership with Zero Fatalities, UDOT posts a message on their Variable Message Signs (VMS) to remind drivers to put away distractions, avoid aggressive driving, buckle up, and keep safety top-of-mind, every Monday.
According to UDOT officials, the counsel on the signs is typically the work of 10 staffers from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the Zero Fatalities driver safety campaign.
The Utah Department of Transportation invites the public to also join in on the fun to help remind others of safe driving.
If you have an idea for “Message Monday” send an email to messagemonday@utah.gov or via Twitter @UtahDot #MessageMonday and Facebook.
Messages are limited to three lines and seventeen characters per line.
Below is a collection of additional UDOT signs that have also been deemed rather comical in the past: