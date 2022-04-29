SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A delegation from the International Olympic Committee toured 14 venues in Utah this week and gave suggestions on how Utah can make its bid for the games even stronger.

“They said for the men’s and women’s downhill, maybe we can put spectators along the course so that when the athletes are flying down at 90 miles an hour, they can hear the cheer of the crowds, and the spectators can see them,” said Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the Olympics.

One thing many say sets Utah apart from other cities vying to host the winter games is that Utah already has several venues from when the state hosted the games back in 2002.

“I think one of the things that we all felt was the incredible legacy of these venues,” said Bullock.

Many of them are serving as training facilities for world-class athletes and a space for recreation.

“Many times I’ve gone up to the ski jumps and I’ve watched international athletes training next to children. And so these kids get to see and be inspired by the talent and fortitude and all of that,” said Vicki Varela, Managing Editor for the Utah Office of Tourism.

Bullock is he’s optimistic Salt Lake will be chosen as a host city, and Utah will have the chance to shine on the world stage once again.

“I believe we’ll host a future game. It’s a question of when,” said Bullock.