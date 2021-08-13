International Left-Handers Day: 7 things that make lefties’ lives just a little more difficult

(ABC4) – In the United States and many other countries, Friday the 13th is superstitiously viewed as an unlucky day that prompts some to use extra care to avoid misfortune.
But Friday, August 13th also marks a lesser-known holiday – International Left-Handers Day. Making up roughly 10% of the population, lefthanders are sometimes “left” out when it comes to the design of everyday objects.
Here’s a list of things that are difficult just a little more difficult for all the southpaws out there.
- School desks: School desks that have the table attached to the chair are often made for righthanded people with the armrest on the right side. Though there are sometimes lefthanded desks, there are usually far fewer, which limits lefthanders’ seating options.
2. Scissors: Left-handed scissors are never as readily available as righthanded ones, which are pretty close to impossible for lefthanders to use.
3. Spiral binders: The spirals get in the way when lefthanders try to write on the correct side of the page.
4. Can openers: With left-handed can openers few and far between, many lefties just adapt to using right-handed ones.
5. Writing from left to right: The writing gets smudged and leaves marks on your hand, especially when using pen, chalk, or marker.
6. Computer mouse: Finding a lefthanded mouse at school or work can be tricky and lefties sometimes need to configure a mouse from righthanded to lefthanded on their computer. Most lefthanded people just get used to using righthanded ones.
7. Debit/credit Card Readers: When making a purchase, lefties often need to switch the card to their right hand to swipe. Using a chip reader makes that a little easier, but forget it if you need to sign your name on the screen and the cord is on the right.
Editor’s Note: This story is based on the experience of the author. If we’re missing anything, let us know!