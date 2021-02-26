International cybersecurity company expands in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An international cybersecurity company says it is expanding in Orem.

Novacoast says it sees the Orem community as a great place to hire new employees with lower rental costs than their existing California offices.

For decades, the company says it has had about 15 employees in smaller office spaces in Utah. When the opportunity came to expand, Novacoast officials say they explored the benefits of expanding their presence in Utah.

In a Thursday release, the company attributes the hard work of former Governor Mike Leavitt, who bridged “the gap and open talks to bring tech firms to Salt Lake City from Silicon Valley, such as eBay.”

“As a Novell partner from way back in the day, now Microfocus, we’ve had a small presence in the Provo/Orem area for more than two decades, and we’ve found quality employees here that whole time,” says CEO Paul Anderson. “COVID just accelerated the decision to expand in Utah.”

While Novacoast currently has a small group of employees in Utah, they say they anticipate increasing the workforce to 100 within the next two years. It projects capital expenditures of $250,000 associated with the expansion.

Mountain West Commercial broker Bill Street says he was able to find space in Orem that suits Novacoast’s needs.

“We’ve had a great relationship with the local Novacoast office for years, when they called to discuss their current situation, specific needs, we got to work,” says Bill Street. “We were able to find them several options, and at prices, they couldn’t beat.”

Anderson cites the pipeline of talent coming from computer science programs at Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University as another benefit of the Utah expansion. He also says he enjoys life in Utah as well as transportation and cultural amenities.

“Clients can easily fly to Salt Lake City, and we can entertain them minutes away at Sundance Resort.”

“We are confident Novacoast will fit nicely in the city’s growing list of technology startups and industry leaders,” says Jamie Davidson, City Manager of Orem. “As a community that prides itself on being the home of education, innovation and business success, we look forward to watching Novacoast grow and thrive.”

Novacoast will move to Canyon Park Tech Center in Orem.