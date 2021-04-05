Intermountain updates visitor guidelines, but hang on to your mask

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – COVID-19 visitor guidelines are being relaxed at Intermountain Healthcare, but hang on to that mask.

On April 10, Utah’s statewide mask mandate will be lifted after Governor Spencer Cox signed House Bill 294, otherwise known as the ‘COVID-19 endgame bill.” Masks will still be required for state employees, in schools, and at countless retailers, like Harmons grocery stores.

Intermountain Healthcare has already confirmed its mask requirement will outlive the statewide mask mandate, but as of April 5, other visitor guidelines are being updated.

Masks stay, more visitors allowed

All visitors to Intermountain Healthcare facilities must continue to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer throughout their visit.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19, flu, or cold symptoms – or have been exposed to a virus – is asked to delay their visit to hospitals, clinics, or physician offices unless they are seeking care for themselves.

While these guidelines remain in place, new visitor guidelines are now available:

Visitors of COVID-19 patients: Visitors who have proven recovery from COVID-19 in the last 90 days, or have proof that they’ve completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days before visit, will be allowed in most cases

Laboring mother: Two visitors are allowed, with one allowed to stay in the postpartum room. A doula is considered a visitor, according to Intermountain. For laboring mothers with COVID-19, visitors do not need proof of vaccine or COVID-19 recovery

Children/infants/newborns in intensive care units: Two visitors are allowed in most cases. Intermountain says admitting visitors will depend on the severity of the patient’s condition, treatments, and if the child is COVID-19 positive. Details are available from the specific unit upon admission.

End of life: Eight visitors are allowed for patients at the end of life. Four visitors are allowed in the patient room at a time. These visitors must be age 12 or older and wear personal protective equipment as determined and provided by Intermountain hospital staff.

Intermountain clinics, InstaCare locations: Two visitors may accompany a patient. Intermountain encourages parents to leave healthy children supervised at home if possible. Parents with children will not be turned away from a clinic visit if they have additional children with them.

Visitors are still not generally allowed for adult patients at Intermountain inpatient behavioral health facilities at this time. Visitors and patients are encouraged to check with local facilities for current guidelines.

The Intermountain guidelines are in effect as of 8 a.m. Monday, April 5.

For the complete Intermountain visitor guidelines, click here.