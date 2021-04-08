Intermountain, U of U partnering to develop new medical education program

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare is partnering with the University of Utah to jointly develop a new medical education program – the first of its kind in the United States.

The program will be used to train the next generation of physicians in population health, which focuses on keeping people and communities healthy and addresses factors that can lead to illness and injury in an effort to prevent those from occurring.

Participating in a Thursday morning briefing about this new program include:

Michael Good, MD, CEO, University of Utah Health, dean, U of U School of Medicine

Ruth Watkins, PhD, Former President, University of Utah

Marc Harrison, MD, President and CEO, Intermountain Healthcare

Angie Fagerlin, PhD, chair, Department of Population Health, University of Utah

Ayesha Patil, 3nd year medical student, U of U School of Medicine

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.