Intermountain to require caregivers to get COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare will now require all caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to comply with a federal vaccination order from the Biden administration.

In early September, Dr. Marc Harrison, Intermountain Healthcare president, and CEO said they would not require staff to get the vaccine. During a press conference, Dr. Harrison said the health system was reporting a more than 80% vaccinated threshold, adding that they believe in people’s “abilities to make decisions for themselves.” You can watch his full statement on requiring vaccines here:

Now, over a month later, Intermountain Healthcare says it will require all caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after President Joe Biden announced a vaccine requirement for employers nationwide.

Intermountain Healthcare will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the new requirement.