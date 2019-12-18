Intermountain sends newborns home in holiday stockings

Babies born during the holidays at Intermountain Medical Center are being sent home bundled in holiday stockings due to the work of hospital volunteers.

















“This is an annual holiday tradition that the whole maternity department looks forward to every year,” said Alisha Bowling, BSN, RN, Maternity Manager at Intermountain Medical Center.

In September, Judy Erickson and Jan Kofoed chose fabric, cut each stocking, and sewed them. Altogether, the duo hand-cut 100 stockings for babies this year.

Each stocking includes a tag for either a boy or girl and a note for their parents. The stockings are donated to the maternity department and can act as a keepsake for parents.

Erickson’s son was born during December 52 years ago.

“They gave me my boy wrapped in a big red ribbon, and I still very vividly remember that feeling of joy,” she said. “I hope these stockings are just as heartwarming as they take home their holiday gift to their family.”

