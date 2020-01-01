Meet the Utah New Year’s babies of 2020

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Shortly after ringing in the new year, Intermountain Medical Center welcomed the first baby born in their hospitals in 2020.

According to a press release from Intermountain Healthcare the baby girl was born at 12:38 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. and 8 oz. and measured 19 inches long.

The baby was born early at 34 weeks and a name has not yet been decided.

She is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit and is the third child her parents, who live in Holladay, and requested that their names not be released.

The baby girl is her parent’s third child.

As of the time of this post, she is the first baby of 2020 for the state of Utah.

The second baby appears to be out of Utah County. Hudson Duckworth was born at 1:20 a.m. at Timpanogoos Regional Hospital in Orem to first time parents Emilee and Riley who ABC4 News reporter Hailey Hendricks had the pleasure of meeting Wednesday afternoon. Their interview will be made available later tonight.

As more information comes in on other babies born in Utah, we will continue to update this story.

