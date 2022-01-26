Intermountain Heart Institute named one of the nation’s Top 50 cardiovascular hospitals

UTAH (ABC4) – Though the pandemic has proven to be a time of hardship for many folks, providers the Intermountain Heart Institute at Intermountain Medical Center have been thriving in growth over the past two years.

Recently, the center that proudly provides heart care for more Utahns than any other health system in the country was named one of the nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals in a study carried out by Fortune and IBM Watson.

The study, which has been carried out annually since 1998, utilizes both independent and objective research to evaluate cardiovascular hospital performance across the nation to set benchmarks for healthcare specialists as they work towards improving their work ethic.

“We’re honored to be selected by Fortune and IBM Watson as one of the nation’s top centers for heart care,” said David Min, MD, senior medical director of heart services for Intermountain Healthcare. “We strive to provide the very best care for our patients and to help those in our community live the healthiest lives possible. This recognition is a tribute to all of our caregivers who work so hard to do that, especially during many challenges due to the COVID pandemic.”

This year’s study analyzed 951 hospitals and produced more positive results than years prior. If all cardiovascular centers in U.S. hospitals functioned like those included in 2022’s study, an estimated 6,400 additional lives and $1.4 billion could be saved annually, and an added 5,000 bypass and angioplasty patients could be treated.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the hospitals recognized on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list are providing quality care in one of the most critical areas,” said Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals Program Leader, IBM Watson Health. “Hospitals are constantly working to improve clinical and operational performance, and the exceptional organizations on this list demonstrate the standard for top performing cardiac care. Their benchmarks serve as a real-world checkpoint for cardiovascular care across the U.S.”

To view the full list of the nation’s Top 50 hospitals for Cardiovascular Care, click here.