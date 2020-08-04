Intermountain Healthcare welcomes ICU nurses from New York to Utah

Intermountain Welcomes ICU Nurses from NY to Utah As Part of Collaborative COVID-19 Partnership Between Two of the Nation’s Premier Health Systems Courtesy: Intermountain healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare welcomed a team of 10 ICU nurses from New York’s Northwell Health system who are in Utah as part of a collaborative partnership between two of the nation’s premier health systems. The nurses are in Utah to assist each other and share best practices and protocols for the treatment and support of COVID-19 and non-COVID patients.

In April 2020, Intermountain deployed two COVID-19 Response Teams totaling 100 caregivers to assist New York City area hospitals during that state’s major surge of COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, those hospitals returned the favor as their surge subsided.

Northwell Health has treated more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients during the height of the pandemic in New York, more than any other health system in the nation.

A total of about 30 Northwell nurses will come in several teams of around 10 caregivers for two-week assignments to work in the ICUs at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

Heather Brace, Intermountain’s senior vice president and chief people officer said, “We are excited to welcome our New York colleagues from Northwell Health. This is a great example of two premier health systems and amazing and dedicated caregivers helping each other in times of need to support and care for our patients and communities.”

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo thanked Intermountain Healthcare and the people of Utah for their support during the height of the outbreak in New York during an announcement of the deployment of New York caregivers to Utah.

“On behalf of New Yorkers, we won’t forget and we will do for them what they did for us, because that’s the American way,” said Gov. Cuomo.

“This is a true representation of teamwork, working together across the country to support each other,” said Paul Krakovitz, MD, Intermountain Healthcare’s chief medical officer for specialty-based care, who helped organize the Intermountain COVID-10 Response Team that traveled to New York. “This sharing of best practices between health systems will greatly benefit patients in Utah and New York.”

“The experience and knowledge that our 100 caregivers gained in New York during the peak of the pandemic there was invaluable for our preparation here in Utah,” Dr. Krakovitz added. “We hope the caregivers from Northwell will also benefit from their time with us here in Utah.”