Intermountain Healthcare welcomes first New Year’s baby

(ABC4 News) — Intermountain Healthcare is sending a special welcome to the first New Year’s baby born at Intermountain.
Officials with Intermountain say the first baby born on New Year’s Day at an Intermountain Healthcare hospital was a baby girl born at 12:09 a.m.
Juliana Harden was born to Teressa McMorris and Joshua Harden of South Jordan. She weighed 6 lbs. 11 oz. and is 20.8 inches long. This is Teressa’s second baby.
“I’m very excited. I can’t wait to take her home and introduce her to her two-year-old sister. I’m looking forward to the pandemic getting better in 2021 and things getting back to normal,” said McMorris. “Being pregnant during the pandemic was stressful, since pregnant women are more at risk of the COVID-19 virus. There were unexpected stressors. I followed all of the pandemic guidelines to stay healthy and luckily avoided COVID-19. I’m looking forward to getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” she added.
