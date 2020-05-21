MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare unfurled a giant American flag to honor frontline caregivers Thursday.

Officials with Intermountain Healthcare say the display of the flag is a way for them to honor frontline healthcare workers and recognize first responders as they care for COVID-19 patients.





“Follow the Flag” volunteers unfurled the flag named “Big Betsy” after Betsy Ross. The flag is 150 feet by 78 feet for a total of 11,700 square feet and weighs 400 pounds.

“Big Betsy” is the largest free-flying flag in the United States. Hundreds of smaller flags will also line the roadside on the Intermountain Medical Center Murray campus.

What others are clicking on: