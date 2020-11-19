Intermountain Healthcare to perform community COVID-19 testing in Ogden on Saturday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Intermountain Healthcare will have a mobile community COVID-19 testing site in Ogden on Saturday

The testing site will be located at Odyssey Elementary School in Ogden at 375 Goddard Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The testing will be available to all Ogden residents, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or not.

Saliva testing will be provided for children ages 6 and older, while nasal swab testing will be provided for children ages three to five years old, a release said.

Children under two will require a doctor’s order in order to be tested.

Walk-up testing without registration will only be allowed for this event only, according to a release from Intermountain Healthcare.

All other IH sites will require a clinical order to be tested.

All of those who plan to attend the mobile testing event are asked to wear a mask, wash their hands consistently, social distance, and to avoid family gatherings outside of one’s immediate household for Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

“Community-based testing sites are important because they offer recognizable and trusted places residents can turn to during a time of need,” said Terry Foust, Intermountain Healthcare’s Community Health manager.

“This allows us to better collaborate beyond testing, to make needed linkages to healthcare and supportive resources while also providing culturally and linguistically responsive case management services to patients who test positive.”

