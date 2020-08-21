Intermountain Healthcare to ease restrictions on visitation guidelines

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All Intermountain Healthcare facilities located in Utah and Idaho will see an ease of visiting restrictions beginning Friday. This comes as COVID-19 cases, rate of positive tests, and hospitalizations have all seen a decrease in both Utah and Idaho.

“The support and presence of families and loved ones is important and we’re proud of Utah’s collective response to the pandemic. These changes are dependent upon the continued downward trend of COVID-19 spread and impact in our communities. The safety of patients, caregivers, and our communities remains our first priority,” says Mark Briesacher, MD, chief physician executive physician for Intermountain.

For hospital patients who do not have COVID-19 or aren’t suspected to be positive, the following visitation guideline updates are effective as of Friday:

Patients over 18-years-old may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay, with a maximum of one visitor at a time

Patients under 18-years-old may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay, with a maximum of one visitor at a time if a treatment is occurring in an intensive care area

A maximum of four visitors will be allowed for care planning discussions, with a total of two at the bedside at a time

Visitors who require support to safely arrive at their destination may be allowed help from one companion to enter the facility

Hospital patients who are COVID-19 positive may not have visitors except under circumstances such as being under the age of 18, mothers in labor, patients at the end of their life, and those involved in care planning discussions.

At Intermountain Clinics and Instacares, all patients may have a maximum of one person accompanying them to their appointment.

Intermountain Healthcare reminds people that general health and safety guidelines are still in place such as wearing appropriate protective equipment, social distancing in facilities, washing hands regularly, and completing a COVID-19 screening upon entering an Intermountain facility.