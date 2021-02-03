Intermountain Healthcare to discuss world’s largest pediatric DNA mapping effort

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Intermountain Healthcare will discuss the world’s largest pediatric DNA mapping effort on Wednesday.

The HerediGene: Children’s Study will involve the voluntary collection of 50,000 DNA samples of children as young as newborns, as well as their parents and siblings who wish to participate, at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Families and children are invited to participate in the groundbreaking HerediGene: Children’s Study, the largest DNA mapping effort ever to be undertaken in kids.

Information from the study will be used to help researchers at the Primary Children’s Center for Personalized Medicine and Intermountain Precision Genomics to better understand genetic diseases, which can be devastating and could be fatal in children, and research new ways to treat them.

The Center for Personalized Medicine is a collaboration between Primary Children’s Hospital, Intermountain Precision Genomics, and pediatric specialists and researchers at University of Utah Health.

The full briefing, which will provide more details, will be streamed above starting at 10:15 a.m.