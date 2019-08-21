Intermountain Healthcare teams up with The Launch Program to promote youth running and healthy habits

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Intermountain Healthcare and The Launch Team, a youth running program in Utah and Nevada, are getting ready to take part in their first marathon since partnering together earlier this year. The goal is to train kids ages 8-18 to run their first half marathon, but also to adopt healthy habits for life.

Becca Bennion, Intermountain’s Running Program coordinator, works with The Launch Team coaches to teach kids about healthy nutrition for athletes, proper running technique, and how to stretch for long races. This supports Intermountain’s mission to help people live the healthiest lives possible.

Bennion is currently helping The Launch Team participants prepare for the Big Cottonwood Marathon coming up September 14th.

Darrell Phippen, VP of Partnerships with The Launch Team, says partnerships like the one with Intermountain are key because it gives kids the information needed to become better at running and making healthy choices.

More than 100 kids throughout Utah take part in the program. There are separate running groups in Utah, Davis, and Salt Lake Counties. All the coaches involved with the program are volunteers. The goal of the Launch Team is to help youths set attainable goals and gain an appreciation for healthy living.

The 12-week running program is designed for kids of all fitness levels with local “teams” based across the Wasatch Front. By teaching proper running techniques the hope is that youths can improve their running and find an appreciation for the sport and the confidence needed to reach their fitness goals.

In between races, The Launch Team encourages kids to begin a running program or continue training on their own. During the off season the coaches hope youths will run in other races such as a 5K or 10K.

Intermountain Healthcare and The Launch Team hope to create a community of young runners who can find joy in running by participating with other kids.

For Information on TOSH Running: Program: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/the-orthopedic-specialty-hospital/medical-services/sport-science-and-sports-training/programs/running-program/

For Information on The Launch Program: https://thelaunchteam.org/

This article contains sponsored content.