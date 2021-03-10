Intermountain Healthcare shares first look of new Spanish Fork hospital

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare is inviting the public to see its new Spanish Fork Hospital to patients on April 5 at 6 a.m.

Officials say there will be a virtual ribbon-cutting celebration for the community on March 17 at 12:30 p.m.

The hospital is located at 765 East Marketplace Drive, Spanish Fork.

“Intermountain has watched the growth taking place in Spanish Fork and beyond for several years,” said Francis Gibson, Spanish Fork Hospital administrator. “We look forward to providing excellent care to the residents of south Utah County.”

The 33-bed hospital sits on about 45 acres east of I-15 and north of U.S. Highway 6. Organizers say the ribbon-cutting ceremony will focus on women’s health and medical/surgical services “consistent with a community hospital.”

Some of the services at the hospital will include:

Five labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, and two antepartum rooms

12 postpartum beds

13 emergency department rooms

Four operating rooms

Two gastroenterology (GI) suites

Imaging services such as CT, radiology, and MRI will also be available, as well as infusion services, according to a news release.

Other services such as 3D mammography, physical therapy, same-day, and in-patient surgery will also be offered at the new facility.

Additional services will be provided as well as an on-site medical office building and Intermountain InstaCare.

For more details, visit: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/spanish-fork-hospital.