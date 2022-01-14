Intermountain Healthcare reinstates COVID vaccine requirement for employees

UTAH (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare (IHC) will once again require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement comes following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the federal government’s COVID vaccination mandate for healthcare workers.

In a statement to ABC4, an Intermountain Healthcare spokesperson said, “We are awaiting details and guidance from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that all U.S. hospitals and clinics must comply with.

98% of IHC employees have already complied with the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement, a spokesperson said.

The vaccine requirement was previously paused after a federal judge  judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers back in Nov. 2021.

On Friday, the Utah Department of Health reported over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths from the virus.

