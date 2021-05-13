Intermountain Healthcare opens COVID vaccine appointments for those ages 12-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those ages 12 to 15.

Appointments will be available starting Saturday, May 15, at the following hospitals:

  • Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital
  • Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden
  •  Intermountain Riverton Hospital
  •  Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo
  •  Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital

Parents or guardians can also schedule on behalf of those who are 12 to 17 years old by clicking here.

While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also allowed, according to Intermountain Healthcare.

Parents must accompany children to the vaccine appointment.

To schedule a vaccine appointment for those in other age groups, click here.

On May 10, a CDC advisory committee endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 and up, with the Utah Department of Health giving the green light for the vaccine shortly after.

On Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox lifted the statewide school mask mandate for the last week of the school year.

